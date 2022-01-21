I’m a doctor, and this is the truth about not washing your belly button properly.

I’m a doctor, and here’s the bad news about not properly washing your belly button.

BELLY BUTTONS are strange things, and it’s important to keep them clean whether you have a deep hole or an outie.

Sweat and dirt can collect in our belly buttons as a result of the clothes we wear and the lifestyle we lead.

You may have an infection if you notice white, brown, or yellow discharge coming from your belly button.

However, if you consistently skip your belly button while showering, you may develop belly button jewels.

Dr. Karan Rajan explained how your body can create its own natural jewelry in a video posted to TikTok.

He was responding to a user who claimed that her partner had recently admitted to never cleaning his belly button.

The woman explained that she had decided to clean his belly button because he had complained that it was bothering him.

She described how she kept ‘digging and digging and finding more gunk’ until she discovered something and extracted it.

A belly button stone, according to Dr. Rajan, is what this is.

“Sweat, dead skin cells, oils, clothing fabric, bacteria, and forbidden cheese can all accumulate in all flesh holes,” he explained.

“If this material isn’t washed out on a regular basis, it can build up and harden into an omphalolith, or belly button stone.”

“Belly button stones come in a variety of colors; the most common is black, but they can also be a light brown.”

The majority of people are unaware that they have a naval stone until a scratch or infection draws attention to it.

People who have poor hygiene, a very deep belly button, are overweight, or have a lot of hair in the area are more likely to develop them.

Thousands of bacteria have been discovered to live in your belly button, according to experts.

A study of the contents of 60 belly buttons discovered a total of 2,368 bacteria species.

Some of the bacteria were thought to be novel to science.

There were around 29 species in the cleaner navels, but there were up to 107 in others.

The most common number of bacteria types found was 67.

One of the volunteers was discovered to be carrying a bacterium previously only found in Japanese soil.

Even stranger, he had never visited the country before.

Another volunteer hadn’t washed in years and had bacteria in his navel that thrives in harsh environments like ice caps.

The research was part of the Belly Button Biodiversity project.