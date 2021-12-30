I’m a doctor, and here’s why a good night’s sleep improves your attractiveness.

I’m a doctor, and here’s why sleeping well makes you more attractive.

SLEEP is good for our health and helps us function on a daily basis for a variety of reasons.

While getting a good night’s sleep is beneficial to our physical health, one doctor claims that it can also improve our appearance.

Getting eight hours of sleep a night, according to Naomi Newman-Beinart, PhD, makes you more attractive.

One of the main reasons, she said, is that the skin has time to regenerate.

“The skin works extremely hard all day to protect itself from daily aggravators such as free radicals, UV rays, daily grime, and sweat,” Dr. Newman-Beinart explained.

“Our skin is in recovery mode while we’re sleeping, and sleep is the most important time for skin as it begins to repair and regenerate. In fact, the regeneration process at night can be up to three times faster than during the day, so it’s critical to get the recommended 8 hours of sleep per night, if not more.”

“Additionally, just before bedtime, Melatonin, the sleep hormone, begins to rise, heightening the feeling of tiredness while also increasing our skin’s natural ability to repair itself.”

Many studies have shown the value of a good night’s sleep in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, according to Dr. Newman-Beinhart.

Sleep deprivation affects everything, including immune function, and if you have a cold and are tired, it shows on your face, with puffy skin, red eyes, and a runny nose, she explained.

“Cannabidiol (CBD) is a nonpsychoactive compound found in cannabis that has recently gained popularity in the wellness world.

It can aid in the reduction of stress and anxiety, as well as the improvement of sleep.

"A few drops of CBD oil taken at least an hour before bedtime may help with insomnia and promote a good night's sleep," she said.

Dr. Newman-Beinhart claims that the more sleep you get, the less likely you are to develop wrinkles, as your body produces growth hormones while you sleep, one of which is collagen, a crucial cell-repairing hormone.

“Collagen protects our immune systems and is found throughout the body, including in the eyes, teeth, bones, joints, skin, and blood vessels,” she explained.

“Human growth hormone and collagen production are stimulated when our bodies get a lot of good rest (such as when we have REM sleep patterns and are deeply asleep).”

When our lifestyles demand it, we may not be able to rest as much as we would like…

