I’m a doctor, and here’s why getting enough sleep can help you look more attractive.

SLEEP is good for our health and helps us function on a daily basis for a variety of reasons.

While getting a good night’s sleep is beneficial to our physical health, one doctor claims that it can also improve our appearance.

Dr Naomi Newman-Beinart, PhD, told The Sun that getting eight hours of sleep a night makes you more attractive.

One of the main reasons for this, she explained, is that the skin has time to regenerate.

“The skin works extremely hard all day to protect itself from daily aggravators such as free radicals, UV rays, and daily grime and sweat,” Dr. Newman-Beinart explained.

“Our skin is in recovery mode while we sleep, and sleep is the most important time for skin as it begins to repair and regenerate. In fact, the regeneration process at night can be up to three times faster than during the day, so it’s critical to get the recommended 8 hours of sleep per night, if not more.”

“Additionally, just before bedtime, Melatonin, the sleep hormone, begins to rise, heightening the feeling of tiredness while also increasing our skin’s natural ability to repair itself.”

Many studies have shown the importance of a good night’s sleep in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, according to Dr. Newman-Beinhart.

Sleep deprivation has been shown to affect everything, including immune function, and if you have a cold and are tired, it shows on your face, with puffy skin, red eyes, and a runny nose, she said.

“Cannabidiol (CBD) is a nonpsychoactive compound found in cannabis that has recently risen to the top of the wellness food chain.

It can help with stress, anxiety, and sleep.

“Taking a few drops of i-cann CBD oil CBD oil at least an hour before bedtime may help with insomnia and promote a restful night’s sleep,” she said.

Dr. Newman-Beinhart claims that the more sleep you get, the less likely you are to develop wrinkles, as your body produces growth hormones while you sleep, one of which is collagen, a vital cell-repairing hormone.

“Collagen is found throughout the body, including in the eyes, teeth, bones, joints, skin, and blood vessels, and plays a critical role in protecting our immune systems,” she explained.

“The human growth hormone and collagen production are stimulated when our bodies get a lot of good rest (like when we have REM sleep patterns and are deeply asleep).”

When our lifestyles demand it, we may not be able to rest as much as we would like…

