I’m a doctor, and here’s why it’s never a good idea to share snacks on a diet.

I’m a doctor, and here’s why it’s never a good idea to share snacks while on a diet.

When it comes to snacking while trying to lose weight, sharing a bag of popcorn on the couch seems like the best option.

However, according to an expert, the habit may be doing more harm than good.

After proving the theory in a series of experiments, Nükhet Taylor, an assistant professor of marketing at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada, said it was safer to stick to your own food.

People underestimate how many calories they consume when they share food, according to her and her colleagues.

They not only perceive the food to be less fattening, but they also consume more of it as a result, and may make poor food choices the rest of the day.

“When we see food on a shared plate, we still understand how many calories we’re consuming,” Dr. Taylor told The New York Times, “but we don’t think those calories will affect our waistline.”

“In other words, we believe that whatever we eat from the shared plate will not affect our weight because it does not belong to us; it is a common plate shared with someone else.”

“Given that there are no consequences to our food consumption, this makes us want to eat more.”

When people share food, they don’t feel like they “own” it, according to the researchers, which causes them to “mentally decouple the calories from their consequences.”

Whether it’s chips at a restaurant or sweets at the movies, sharing food is one of the most enjoyable aspects of socializing.

However, it may be “problematic” for people who want to lose weight, according to Dr. Taylor, “because we end up consuming more calories.”

Three experiments with 719 people were conducted for the study, which was published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

People were shown pictures of fries and asked to imagine eating ten of them in one experiment.

Those who ate the same amount of chips from a shared plate thought they were 15% less fattening than those who ate the same amount from separate plates.

When compared to those who ate completely alone, those who ate from a shared plate found the chips to be 18% less fattening.

This was despite the fact that the actual number of calories people thought the chips contained in each scenario did not differ.

And it isn’t just the fatty snacks that are to blame.

When compared to a single portion, the same amount of almonds were perceived to be 22% less fattening when shared with a friend.

Those taking part in the study were also given chocolate Mandamp;Ms, which were found to be 20% less fattening when eaten from…

