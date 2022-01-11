I’m a doctor, and in my intensive care unit, EVERY patient is unvaccinated.

Every patient in my intensive care unit is unvaccinated, and I’m a doctor.

CORONAVIRUS vaccines have been rolled out across the United Kingdom, with millions of people receiving first, second, and booster shots.

However, some people have yet to receive vaccinations, and one doctor has warned that these patients are the ones who will end up in intensive care.

Although Omicron is the most common strain in the UK, most people who contract it develop cold-like symptoms.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Over 51 million people in the United Kingdom have received their first dose of the vaccine, and over 47 million have received their second.

Over 35 million booster vaccines have now been distributed by the NHS, which worked tirelessly over the Christmas period to administer them.

Dr. David Hepburn, an intensive care physician, believes that many of the patients who died would have lived for decades longer if Covid hadn’t struck them down.

Dr. Hepburn works at Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, South Wales, which will open a specialist critical care unit in November 2020.

“At the moment, all of the Covid patients on ITU are unvaccinated, and we’ve had several deaths this week,” Dr. Hepburn said.

“None of them had significant comorbidities, and they were people who you’d expect to live another 30 years or more.”

“We now have fewer Covid cases on the unit than we have had in several months – this could be due to high vaccination rates in the area, or it could be that we haven’t yet reached the peak of Omicron.”

“As far as ITUs go, we’re doing pretty well.”

“However, the same cannot be said for the rest of the hospital; large numbers of Covid patients being admitted, as well as staff shortages, are affecting our ability to perform routine operations, outpatients, and diagnostics, resulting in delayed diagnosis and treatment, as well as worsening outcomes.”

“Waiting lists are longer than they’ve ever been, with a significant knock-on effect.”

Getting vaccinated, he explained, helps relieve the strain on the NHS when it comes to non-Covid work.

Even if your risk of becoming seriously ill is low, according to Dr. Hepburn, vaccination makes a huge difference to those who are waiting for treatment for other…

