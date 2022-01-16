I’m a doctor, and the following are seven ways Covid affects your BRAIN.

I’m a doctor, and here are seven ways Covid affects your BRAIN.

COVID is primarily thought to be a lung disease, with the impact it can have on the brain being less well understood.

However, in addition to the obvious physical symptoms, the virus can also cause neurological symptoms, which tend to last longer.

Medics were surprised when people began complaining of headaches, delirium, brain fog, and loss of smell or taste at the start of the pandemic, despite the fact that the disease is typically a respiratory illness.

Strokes and blocked blood vessels in the brain were soon reported in the more seriously ill.

According to Professor James Goodwin, one in every five Covid patients may develop cerebral vascular events.

Infections send our immune systems into overdrive, and in some people with a high viral load, this can lead to an uncontrolled response, he explained in the Telegraph.

A cytokine storm is the release of a large number of inflammatory molecules into the infected area.

It primarily affects the lungs and can result in acute respiratory distress syndrome, failure, and death.

Low oxygen, inflammation, and blood clotting can harm organs other than the lungs, including the heart, liver, and kidneys.

In the body’s attempt to fight back against the virus, the brain can be hit as well.

Covid enters the brain through tightly sealed blood vessels that surround the organ, according to Prof Goodwin.

The virus’s spikes latch on to receptors, replicate inside them, and then move into the brain.

The body’s panic response tries to defeat the virus by breaking down blood vessels, causing damage to the immune system.

Due to the (often temporary) scars left in the brain, some people can develop serious neurological, behavioral, or psychiatric disorders after they recover.

As the brain reconfigures itself after the virus, these can include hallucinations and hearing sounds that aren’t there.

