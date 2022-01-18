I’m a doctor, and these are the breakfast foods you should avoid if you have diabetes.

I’m a doctor, and these are the breakfast foods to avoid if you have diabetes.

DIABETES CAN BE AN EXTREMELY STRESSFUL CONDITION TO MANAGE, and you must constantly monitor your diet.

When you have diabetes, your body may struggle to produce enough insulin or the insulin you do produce may not be effective.

In order to avoid a spike in blood sugar, doctors advise that you be cautious and monitor your levels.

When a person has type 1 diabetes, the pancreas produces no insulin; however, when a person has type 2 diabetes, the body’s cells become resistant to insulin, requiring more insulin to maintain normal glucose levels.

It can be difficult to maintain your levels even if you eat a healthy diet.

While having a little of what you want in moderation is fine, there are some foods you should avoid to help keep your blood sugar levels in check.

Controlling sugar intake, as well as weight, portion sizes, and calorie intake, is critical for those with type 2 diabetes, according to GP Dr Sally Roxburgh from The Fleet Street Clinic, who spoke to The Sun.

“Getting enough exercise and making healthy lifestyle choices are both important,” she added.

“If you have type 2 diabetes, certain foods should be avoided, while others should be consumed in moderation.”

Fruit juices and smoothies, which are frequently consumed for breakfast, are one of the main causes of blood sugar elevation, according to Dr. Roxburgh.

“Fruit juice and smoothies should be avoided,” she explained, “because they can quickly raise blood sugar.”

“Fruit can be consumed in general, and I would never advise completely avoiding any fruit due to the nutritional value it contains; however, there are some fruits that I would recommend over others for someone with type 2 diabetes.”

“Instead of pineapple, oranges, or bananas, try berries or an apple.”

Tinned fruit, on the other hand, I would avoid because it is preserved in a high-sugar syrup.”

Even though natural sugars can contribute to weight gain, healthy smoothies can sometimes contain just as much sugar as fizzy drinks.

A handful of blueberries can be eaten for breakfast if you want something sweet.

Experts have previously discovered that the sweet treat can aid in blood sugar control.

Blueberries are a rich source of polyphenols, which includes anthocyanin bioactive compounds, according to researchers at the University of Maryland’s Department of Human Ecology.

Experts say anthocyanins have anti-diabetic, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anti-obesity properties, as well as the ability to prevent cardiovascular diseases.



