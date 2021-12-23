I’m a doctor, and these are the things you must remember this holiday season.

EATING WELL during the holidays has never been more important.

This year’s challenges are amplified by the arrival of Omicron, which means that Brits must still be aware of some Covid rules.

Karan Rajan, a TikTok doctor, has created a video in which he urges the public to stay safe and offers some advice on how to do so.

“It’s really important to remember a few actions that will keep our friends and family safe,” Dr. Rajan says, “especially as we will be welcoming more people into our homes over Christmas.”

“Simple things like opening windows to let fresh air in, wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces, using lateral flow tests before meeting up with others, and testing if you have symptoms, not to mention getting your booster vaccine now make a huge difference and will ultimately reduce pressure on the NHS,” says the report.

“Let’s all stay safe over the holidays.”

In the face of Omicron, he recommends the following five precautions:

The best defense against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” said Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA Chief Executive.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible strain.”

The Sun is also urging readers to join the Jabs Army campaign in order to ensure a smooth and quick rollout.

In the run-up to Christmas, an army of vaccine ambassadors will be stationed in major cities across the country, from Newcastle to Brighton, to encourage people to get their life-saving booster vaccine.

A total of 750 members of the armed forces have been drafted in to help with the distribution of booster vaccines across the UK.

Extra vaccine clinics and pop-up sites have opened to make getting vaccinated as simple as possible.

Over 30 million people in the United Kingdom have already had their booster shot.

With the rate of infection doubling every two to three days, government and medical officials are urging people to get their vaccinations as soon as they are eligible, so they can protect themselves and their loved ones.

“For me, Christmas means a lot of preparation and a lot of fun; from digging out the decorations, gathering the last of the presents, to making the perfect playlist when guests come over,” Sara Cox, a radio presenter who also appears in the video, said.

“It’s even more important this year to make small changes to festive routines like…

