I’m a doctor, and these are three things you can do to avoid suffering from a painful kidney condition.

I’m a doctor, and here are three ways to avoid a painful kidney condition.

URINATING is a normal part of life, but if your pee has been particularly painful, you may have kidney stones.

It’s most common in people between the ages of 30 and 60, and a doctor has now revealed the best ways to avoid it.

Dr. Karan Rajan said on TikTok that about ten percent of people will develop kidney stones in their lifetime.

Some of his patients had previously described the condition as “having your insides tickled with shards of glass,” he explained.

Kidney stones are common, and if they’re small, you’ll probably be able to pee them out without any pain.

Dr. Rajan says there are three dietary changes you can make to avoid being one of the ten percent of people who develop the disease.

“Strangely enough, kidney stones can be caused by low calcium,” he explained.

“You need enough calcium in your diet so that it can bind to oxalate in the stomach and intestines before it reaches the kidneys,” says the expert.

Oxalate is a substance found in some foods and produced by the body as a waste product.

It passes through your urine, and in some cases, too much of it can cause kidney stones.

“Eating calcium-rich foods helps oxalates leave the body and avoid forming stones,” Dr. Rajan added.

Dairy products, such as cheese and milk, contain the most calcium.

If you don’t drink milk, you can get calcium from other sources like calcium-fortified soy beverages and green leafy vegetables like curly kale and okra.

In addition, Dr. Rajan advised that when it comes to salt, you should try to ‘not go overboard.’

“Excessive salt in the diet can prevent calcium from being absorbed, leading to kidney stones,” he explained.

Reduced salt consumption is also good for your health because it raises blood pressure, which raises your risk of heart attacks and strokes.

You should also avoid animal proteins, according to Dr. Rajan.

“Animal proteins contain purines, and eating too many of them can cause acid to build up in your urine, increasing your risk of stone formation.”

Calcium stones, struvite stones, uric acid stones, and cystine stones are among the various types.

What symptoms can you expect?

While meat is a good source of protein, there are other options.

Protein-rich foods include eggs and dairy.

If you eat a vegan diet, you can eat seitan, tofu, tempeh, and…

