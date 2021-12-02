I’m a doctor, and this is how one of my patients ended up with a penis on his ARM after contracting a nasty infection.

MANY people contract infections, whether bacterial, fungal, or viral, throughout their lives.

However, one doctor has revealed how a man’s penis was attached to his arm as a result of an infection.

Dr. Karan Rajan explained why the patient’s soldier had to be sewn somewhere else in a TikTok video.

Malcolm McDonald, a patient in 2014, developed a severe perineal infection in the area of the perineum, also known as the ‘gooch.’

“The infection spread to his genitalia, causing his male organ to turn black, die, and fall off, necessitating auto amputation,” Dr. Rajan explained.

“However, doctors were able to create a new digeridoo for him, one that was partially mechanical.”

“The only snag is that it would be on his left forearm for quite some time.”

Dr. Rajan explained that surgeons took a piece of his skin from his left arm and rolled it into a tube shape around a vein from his leg, forming a shaft.

“By making a hole in the skin, a new urethra or pee pipe was formed,” he added.

“Two inflatable tubes controlled by an air pump were also installed to allow for mechanical hand controlled erection tubes.”

“This proto penis was left dangling from his arm to allow it to grow naturally before being reattached to its natural resting place.”

He added in the comments section that what happened to Malcolm was “quite unusual.”

He explained that once the penis is reattached to its proper location, it will continue to function, but only with the aid of manual pumps.

Some users wondered how Malcolm would have been able to pee while wearing his penis on his arm.

Dr. Rajan explained that he wouldn’t be able to pee through it while it was on his forearm, so Malcolm would most likely have had a’suprapublic catheter’ temporarily fitted.

Malcolm, 45, revealed in an interview with The Sun last year that surgeons gave him an extra two inches.

“Having a penis on your arm, of course, is insane,” he said.

Even I am not used to it.

However, when you consider it, it’s truly incredible.

“It’s incredible that they can make me a new penis at all, but it’s even more incredible that they can do it on my arm.”

“It looks like something out of a bizarre science fiction story.”

However, this is my only chance at a normal life.

“It was the first step toward being able to go to the bathroom and even having sexual relations with someone.”

Malcolm was treated by Professor David Ralph, a phallus expert at London’s University College Hospital, but he was warned…

