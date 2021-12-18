‘I’m a doctor, and THIS is the telltale sign that you’ve been hit by Omicron at night,’ says the doctor.

‘I’m a doctor, and THIS is the telltale sign that you were hit by Omicron at night.’

DOCTORS have discovered a telltale sign that only occurs at night and could indicate that you have been infected with the Omicron variant.

The rapid spread of the new mutation has left Brits on pins and needles amid the chaos of Covid and Christmas.

The number of daily Omicron infections in the UK has more than tripled in the last 24 hours, with 10,059 new infections reported.

Medics in South Africa, where Omicron first appeared, have now explained that those infected with the new strain have reported a specific symptom when the lights are turned off.

Many patients, according to doctors, have experienced night sweats, which occur when you sweat so much that your nightwear and bedding are soaked wet, despite the fact that the room is cool.

A dry, persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste or smell are all common Covid symptoms right now.

Experts are now urging the NHS to change its official list of symptoms as reports of indicators that differ from those seen in other variants continue to emerge.

Dr. Amir Khan explained to Lorraine on ITV that updating the symptoms would help the NHS keep track of cases and make infections easier to detect.

“The symptoms that are coming out of South Africa by doctors who are looking after Omicron patients show these five new symptoms,” he said.

“Cracked throat, mild muscle aches, extreme exhaustion, a dry cough, and night sweats.”

“Those drenching night sweats that make you want to get out of bed and change your clothes.”

That is critical.

“It’s critical that we stay on top of these symptoms because we need to be able to test people with these symptoms if we’re going to keep track of Omicron here and around the world.”

“They may not be able to book a PCR test if they go on the NHS website and say I’m having night sweats and muscle aches.”

“As a result, we need to keep track of these symptoms on the NHS website.”

Lower back pain may also be a symptom, according to data from South Africa.

It’s critical that if you suspect you have Covid, you get tested and isolate yourself to prevent the virus from spreading.

These new symptoms could indicate that many people are missing infections, as a scratchy throat can be mistaken for a cold, and back pain can be mistaken for minor aches and pains.

New cases of the Omicron variant are mostly resulting in mild symptoms, according to South African doctors who have seen the majority of cases so far.

