I’m a doctor, and this is why men and women love in such different ways.

I’m a doctor, and here’s why men and women love in such different ways.

If your partner was frantically looking for a gift for you this Christmas, or if they consistently forget your anniversary, you might think they don’t love you as much as they should.

While forgetfulness is usually to blame, experts claim that men and women love each other in different ways, which is partly due to the way our brains are wired.

It’s difficult for most people not to get weak in the knees when they see a beautiful sunset or a candle-lit dinner.

One doctor looked at a number of studies to figure out why men and women have different love styles in relationships.

Anna Machin, an anthropologist at Oxford University, looked at a study that used a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanner to map brain activity.

Dr. Machin explained in her new book, ‘Why We Love,’ that when romantic scenarios are played out, both the emotional centers of the brain light up, regardless of sex.

She did, however, point out that the two sexes have differences.

“Areas of the brain engaged in thinking rather than feeling are more active in men, implying that evaluating and considering romantic scenarios is a more effortful process for men than it is for women, where it is more instinctive,” Dr Machin explained.

“Could this be his excuse for forgetting your wedding anniversary?” My husband finds the study’s conclusion ‘deeply patronizing,’ because it implies that men are less emotionally literate or evolved than women.

“However, it’s possible that it has nothing to do with evolution.”

The human brain is known to be extremely malleable.

It can change, especially in our early years, and our environment plays a significant role in shaping it,” she wrote in the Daily Mail.

It’s also possible, according to Dr. Machin, that our culture influences how people love one another.

She pointed out that society frequently tells men that they are the ‘rational sex,’ while women are at the mercy of their emotions, and she cited another study that found that by the age of eight, boys and girls have different perspectives on romantic love.

This, she said, can be seen in toy stores, where aisles labeled ‘girls toys’ are brimming with love hearts and flowers, while aisles labeled ‘boys toys’ are devoid of them.

She also talked about how most people are addicted to warm and loving feelings; after all, most people just want to be loved.

According to Dr. Machin, we get a hit of opiate when we interact with someone we love or with whom we are developing a strong bond.

However, she claims that leaving them means…

