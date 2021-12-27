I’m a doctor, and this is why men and women love in such different ways.

If your partner was frantically looking for a gift for you this Christmas, or if they consistently forget your anniversary, you might think they don’t love you as much as they should.

While forgetfulness is usually to blame, experts say men and women love each other in different ways, which is partly due to the way our brains are wired.

It’s difficult for most people not to get weak in the knees when they see a beautiful sunset or a candle-lit dinner.

One doctor looked at a number of studies to figure out why men and women have different love styles when it comes to relationships.

Anna Machin, an anthropologist at Oxford University, investigated a study that used a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanner to map brain activity.

Dr. Machin explained in her new book, ‘Why We Love,’ that when romantic scenarios are played out, both the emotional centers of the brain light up.

She did, however, point out that there are differences between the sexes.

“Areas of the brain engaged in thinking rather than feeling are more active in men, implying that evaluating and considering romantic scenarios is a more effortful process for men than it is for women, where it is more instinctive,” Dr Machin explained.

“Could this be his justification for forgetting your wedding anniversary?” My husband finds the study’s conclusion ‘profoundly patronizing,’ because it implies that men are less emotionally literate or evolved than women.

“However, it’s possible that it has nothing to do with evolution.

The human brain is known to be extremely malleable.

It can change, especially in our early years, and our environment plays a significant role in shaping it,” she wrote in the Daily Mail.

Dr. Machin explained that our culture may also influence how people love one another.

She noted that society frequently tells men that they are the ‘rational sex,’ while women are at the mercy of their emotions, and she cited another study that found that by the age of eight, boys and girls have different perspectives on romantic love.

This, she said, can be seen in toy stores, where aisles labeled ‘girls toys’ are brimming with love hearts and flowers, while aisles labeled ‘boys toys’ are devoid of them.

She also discussed how most people are addicted to warm and loving feelings; after all, most people simply want to be loved.

According to Dr. Machin, we get a hit of opiate when we interact with someone we love or with whom we are developing a strong bond.

But, she claims, getting away from them entails…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.