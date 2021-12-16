I’m a doctor, and this winter, all parents should be on high alert for five children’s illnesses.
THE WINTER MONTHS and the run-up to the holiday season are usually enjoyable for the entire family.
The colder weather, however, brings the risk of winter bugs and illnesses, some of which are more common in children.
As the new coronavirus variant Omicron spreads across the UK, parents are dealing with that, as well as the usual challenges of coughs, colds, and dreaded stomach bugs.
Last week, the first case of Omicron was discovered in an English primary school, and a case had been discovered in Scotland the week before.
As the variant spreads, ministers have also refused to guarantee that all schools will reopen in January.
With Omicron at the forefront of everyone’s mind, one doctor stressed the importance of parents remaining vigilant against other bugs.
There are five common winter illnesses in children, according to Dr Helen Hartley, a medical director at Bupa UK Insurance.
Although it may seem self-evident, she explained that being aware of and understanding any coronavirus rules and restrictions will aid in protecting your family’s health this winter.
This, according to Dr. Hartley, includes things like hand hygiene and taking care of yourself and your children.
Bronchitis, according to Dr. Hartley, is the first winter illness to be aware of.
“Bronchiolitis is a viral infection that causes breathing problems in babies and toddlers under the age of two,” she explained.
“Bronchiolitis is most common in the winter, and it’s possible to get it more than once in the same season.”
Bronchitis, according to Dr. Hartley, begins with symptoms similar to a common cold (blocked or runny nose, sore throat, and headache), but progresses to coughing, wheezing, and sometimes difficulty breathing.
“Watch for dehydration and make sure your child is getting enough fluids,” she added.
Paracetamol or ibuprofen may also help to lower their temperature.
“Bronchiolitis isn’t a serious illness in most children, and your child should be fine in a few weeks.”
“If you’re concerned, or if their symptoms worsen, you should take them to your doctor.”
“However, if their temperature is consistently 38°C or higher, they’re lethargic, eating less than half as much as they usually do, or they’re struggling to breathe, you should seek medical help immediately.”
Sore throats are common in the winter because they spread easily when people are in close quarters, according to Dr. Hartley.
While strep throat is common in children, she explained that it is primarily a childhood illness.
Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.
- Practise good hygiene: Hand washing is one of the most important things we can do to protect ourselves and others from viruses. Even if they look clean, your hands can still carry many germs. That’s why cleaning hands regularly and effectively is so important. You can also avoid germs by not sharing towels or drinking utensils, or touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Encourage a healthy, balanced diet: Aim to eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables each day. Fruit and vegetables contain essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre, which help to keep you healthy and your body working properly. It’s a good idea for the whole family to eat a wide range of different types and colours of fruit and vegetables to get all the nutrients you need, all year-round.
- Keep yourself well: Don’t underestimate the importance of staying well and healthy yourself – the healthier you are, the healthier your child is likely to be. Make sure you regularly exercise, eat a well-balanced diet, and get enough sleep.
- Understand the rules: Although this may seem obvious, being aware and understanding any coronavirus rules and restrictions will help you to protect your family’s health this winter.