I’m a doctor, and this winter, all parents should be on high alert for five children’s illnesses.

THE WINTER MONTHS and the run-up to the holiday season are usually enjoyable for the entire family.

The colder weather, however, brings the risk of winter bugs and illnesses, some of which are more common in children.

As the new coronavirus variant Omicron spreads across the UK, parents are dealing with that, as well as the usual challenges of coughs, colds, and dreaded stomach bugs.

Last week, the first case of Omicron was discovered in an English primary school, and a case had been discovered in Scotland the week before.

As the variant spreads, ministers have also refused to guarantee that all schools will reopen in January.

With Omicron at the forefront of everyone’s mind, one doctor stressed the importance of parents remaining vigilant against other bugs.

There are five common winter illnesses in children, according to Dr Helen Hartley, a medical director at Bupa UK Insurance.

Although it may seem self-evident, she explained that being aware of and understanding any coronavirus rules and restrictions will aid in protecting your family’s health this winter.

This, according to Dr. Hartley, includes things like hand hygiene and taking care of yourself and your children.

Bronchitis, according to Dr. Hartley, is the first winter illness to be aware of.

“Bronchiolitis is a viral infection that causes breathing problems in babies and toddlers under the age of two,” she explained.

“Bronchiolitis is most common in the winter, and it’s possible to get it more than once in the same season.”

Bronchitis, according to Dr. Hartley, begins with symptoms similar to a common cold (blocked or runny nose, sore throat, and headache), but progresses to coughing, wheezing, and sometimes difficulty breathing.

“Watch for dehydration and make sure your child is getting enough fluids,” she added.

Paracetamol or ibuprofen may also help to lower their temperature.

“Bronchiolitis isn’t a serious illness in most children, and your child should be fine in a few weeks.”

“If you’re concerned, or if their symptoms worsen, you should take them to your doctor.”

“However, if their temperature is consistently 38°C or higher, they’re lethargic, eating less than half as much as they usually do, or they’re struggling to breathe, you should seek medical help immediately.”

Sore throats are common in the winter because they spread easily when people are in close quarters, according to Dr. Hartley.

While strep throat is common in children, she explained that it is primarily a childhood illness.

