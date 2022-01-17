I’m a gynecologist, and here are ten tips to make your smear test more bearable.

I’m a gynecologist, and I’ve come up with ten ways to make your smear test more bearable.

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who enjoys their smear test.

The test may be unpleasant or painful for some people, but it only takes a few minutes.

Others are so unconcerned about the procedure that they don’t even realize it’s taking place until it’s finished.

The most important thing is that if you have a cervix, you attend your smear test when it is scheduled.

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week (17th – 23rd January) is a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of regular smear tests.

Cervical cancer is diagnosed 3,000 times per year and kills 850 people. Smears can help prevent this.

Changes in cervix cells and the human papillomavirus (HPV) are looked for in this test.

Doctors can prevent cancer from developing by detecting any abnormalities.

All women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64 should receive a letter inviting them to get a smear, and they should try to schedule their appointment as soon as possible.

People put off their smear for a variety of reasons, including time constraints, a lack of urgency, or a fear of pain.

Because of the pandemic, fewer people are attending their appointments, which could have life-changing consequences.

Dr. Shree Datta, a gynaecologist who works with intimate wellbeing brand INTIMINA, shares her top tips for making pap smears more comfortable to encourage people to get them.

See your doctor if you have any signs or symptoms of cervical cancer, such as abnormal bleeding, blood in your urine, pain during sex, lower back pain, or weight loss.

Try to schedule your smear test around your cycle to avoid bleeding when it’s time.

“Having a smear test during your period may be more uncomfortable if you have painful or heavy periods, so it’s worth considering booking a test when you’re not on your period,” Dr. Shree said.

“In addition, heavy bleeding can affect your smear test results, and we may not be able to see your cervix clearly, so the smear may need to be repeated.”

It’s normal if your smear results in a little blood.

“Do tell your doctor if you experience bleeding after sex or in between periods,” Dr Shree said, because this needs to be investigated.

Tell your doctor if you’re nervous about your smear test.

“Keep in mind that your doctor has taken many smears before, so there’s no need to be embarrassed or concerned about the type of underwear you’re wearing,” Dr Shree said.

“As a gynecologist, I couldn’t care less if you shaved your legs; I’m just glad you…

