I’m a nutritionist, and here are 5 carbs that you CAN eat to lose weight more quickly.

QUITTING CARBS MAY BE THE FIRST THING ON OUR TO DO LIST WHEN WE DECIDE TO GET LEAN AND LOSE WEIGHT.

After all, some of our favorite carb-heavy foods, such as bread, pasta, and potatoes, are nothing more than fat traps that land squarely in our stomachs.

Do you agree?

Actually, the answer is no.

Certain carbs can actually make our tummies flatter and help us burn off unwanted pounds, according to new research.

They’re also an important food group in our daily lives.

“Carbohydrates are the body’s main source of energy.

“They give the body glucose to use for energy, as well as the ability to store it for later.”

“Carbs also contribute to gut health by providing useful fiber to the digestive tract,” says Rhiannon Lambert, nutritionist and author of The Science of Nutrition: Debunking Diet Myths and Learning How to Eat Well for Health and Happiness.

“There is now a link between gut health and weight management.”

Carbohydrates are so important, Rhiannon says they should account for one-third of our daily calories.

White flour in the UK must be fortified with iron, as well as the nutrients thiamine and niacin, which are needed for energy, despite the fact that natural, fibre-rich carbs like wholegrain options are more nutritious than those that have been stripped of their fibre content.

So, before you swear that you’ll never eat another bowl of pasta or that you’ll never buy bread again, think about it.

These 5 carbs may be able to help you lose weight quickly…

CONTROL YOUR PORTION: two handfuls (dried)

“Adding whole wheat pasta to your diet is a simple way to increase your fiber intake, which will help you feel fuller for longer, support digestive health, and reduce your risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes,” Rhiannon says.

Although a hearty pasta bake is a great winter dish, cold pasta is a great way to maintain a healthy weight.

“When people eat pasta hot, it releases faster into the bloodstream, whereas when it’s cooled down, there’s more resistant starch, which is meant to support people with a healthy weight or aid weight loss as it can help with gut satiety – keeping people satisfied for longer,” Rhiannon explains.

2 handfuls (dried) PORTION CONTROL

Brown rice is a great accompaniment to curries and tagines.

Rhiannon continues, “It has a nutty flavor and is a good source of dietary fiber.”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.