I’m a nutritionist, and here’s a quick sleep tip for you.

I’m a nutritionist, and here’s a quick way to FIX your sleep issues.

If you have trouble sleeping, you’ve probably tried everything from a warm bath to a meditation app.

Have you thought about focusing on your diet?

This, according to experts, may be the key to bettering sleep, but it is frequently overlooked.

For nearly a decade, Marie-Pierre St-Onge, an associate professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University in New York, has been studying the subject.

She believes that food is an “unrecognized contributor” to whether or not people sleep well.

Her research has consistently produced the same results.

She believes that reducing sugar and saturated fat while increasing fiber could be the key to getting a good night’s sleep.

“Our studies over the past seven years have shown that eating more fiber and less saturated fat and sugar during the day results in deeper, less disrupted sleep at night,” Dr. St-Onge wrote in an article for Knowable Magazine.

“A Mediterranean-style diet rich in fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, whole grains, and olive oil may be especially beneficial.”

In addition, the Mediterranean diet is low in red and processed meat, as well as whole-fat dairy, and emphasizes fish-based dishes.

“Those who followed this diet were 1.4 times more likely to have a good night’s sleep and 35% less likely to have insomnia in our research,” Dr. St-Onge said.

These foods are high in tryptophan, according to her.

Although the human body cannot produce the amino acid, it can be found in foods like chicken, eggs, bananas, cheese, fish, nuts and seeds, turkey, and tofu.

Tryptophan is a supplement that is commonly used to treat sleep disorders, such as insomnia.

Experts believe it may act as a precursor to sleep-inducing chemicals in the brain, despite the lack of evidence on its effect on sleep.

Melatonin, the body’s natural sleep hormone, is increased by it.

Melatonin is the antidote to cortisol, which helps us wake up in the morning.

When it gets dark outside in the evening, the body begins to produce it, and it remains elevated throughout the night.

“Other foods — such as tomatoes, pineapple, tart cherries, bananas, apples, vegetable oils, nuts, and animal products — contain melatonin itself,” Dr. St-Onge said.

“Eating foods high in melatonin may help you produce more of it, though research on this is limited.”

According to the Daily Mail’s Good Health, one of Dr. St-Onge’s most recent research papers was published in the journal Annual Review of Nutrition in August.

“Whole diets rich in fruits, vegetables, legumes, and other sources of dietary tryptophan and melatonin” have been shown to predict good sleep outcomes, according to the paper.

