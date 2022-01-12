I’m a physician, and this is how WATER or carbonated beverages can cause a false positive lateral flow test.

Lateral flow tests are an excellent way to keep everyone safe from Covid, and if you test positive, you must isolate to prevent the bug from spreading.

Everyone is concerned about getting a false positive on a test because no one wants to isolate themselves if they don’t have to, and one doctor has revealed how what you drink can affect your results.

When performing a lateral flow test (LFT), read the instructions on the box carefully because each one is unique and some are made by different companies.

One of the most important instructions on most packs is to wait 30 minutes after eating or drinking before taking the test.

This is because some foods and beverages, such as water and carbonated beverages, can interfere with the test.

NHS doctor Dr Karan Rajan explained why these popular beverages could cause a false positive on TikTok.

“We need to look inside the lateral flow device first,” he explained.

“This grey box, as well as the area just above it, contain antibodies that are sensitive to the Covid-19 virus,” he continues.

“If you drink soda, tap water, or fizzy drinks, the pH will change, affecting the function of the antibodies on the test line.”

“That is why you must use this buffer solution (consisting of 99.7% saline solution), which maintains a constant pH that allows the test to function.”

