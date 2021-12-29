I’m a professor, and here’s what you must do when taking a cold lateral flow test.

When taking lateral flow tests with cold symptoms, an expert has advised Brits to remember one step.

Professor Jennifer Rohn said her results improved after she swabbed her throat and nose.

Some tests only require people to swab their noses, but experts agree that if you suspect you have Omicron, you should also swab your throat.

Prof Rohn tweeted a photo of a positive test with the caption, “Well, there it is.”

With the ‘wrong’ (i.e. cold) symptoms and a string of negative LFTs, I finally followed Twitter advice and swabbed my throat and nose (no easy task with that diddly stick).

“Think about including a throat sample if you suspect you have Covid.”

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The throat swab improves the chances of catching the virus, according to a Harvard University professor of epidemiology.

“Symptoms with Omicron start very early,” said Dr. Michael Mina to Wales Online.

“This means there’s a chance the virus isn’t yet growing in the nose when you test [because]the virus could start further down.”

“Throat swab (plus) nasal swab may increase the likelihood of a virus being picked up by a swab.”

Regular lateral flow tests are one of the most effective ways to protect yourself and others from Covid because they help to prevent the virus from spreading.

Omicron infections account for roughly 90% of infections, with many people experiencing cold-like symptoms.

People have been scrambling to get their hands on lateral flow tests this week as supplies of them have been running low.

Nathan, a London-based Aandamp;E doctor, explained what it could mean by posting a photo of a vaguely positive lateral flow to Instagram.

“Basically, if *any* line appears before the end of the interpretation window (check leaflet, usually 30 minutes), this is a *positive* test, and you must isolate and schedule a PCR,” he explained.

“However, if a line appears *after* the interpretation window, it is not considered a positive test.”

