I’m a psychologist, and these are the five types of argumentative relatives you’ll encounter at Christmas – and how to deal with them.

CHRISTMAS is supposed to be the most magical day of the year, but it often ends in tears, rowdy arguments, and slammed doors.

Arguments can arise from anything, from cheating on a board game to a malicious remark to a serious power struggle with an in-law.

Susie Pearl, a psychologist, claims that Christmas Day rarely goes as planned.

“Christmas is difficult, and it is not always the glitter-filled merry dance that we see on movies and TV,” Susie told The Sun.

“Real life is frequently quite different.”

For various reasons, many people find Christmas to be a very difficult time.

“There are so many things about Christmas that irritate us that we aren’t exposed to at other times of the year.

“When everyone in the family gets together, it can lead to squabbles.”

When it comes to bickering around the holidays, Susie, author of The Art of Creativity: 7 Powerful Habits To Unlock Your Full Potential, says there are a few common culprits.

“Respond to tricky situations with kindness,” she says as her top tip for preventing arguments before they start.

“Recently, we’ve all been through a lot.

“You don’t have to be the victor in any family feuds.”

If you can divert a fight during the holidays, you’ve already won.

“At Christmas, there are a lot of relatives, many of whom we don’t see throughout the year.”

“When everyone sits down and starts talking, it can be a source of tension.”

This family member is always full of opinions and believes that theirs is the only one that is correct.

How to deal with it: Don’t try to reason with these people.

They’ll always want to be right, and they’ll rarely give in.

They don’t want to be corrected or corrected; they believe what they believe.

Make a gentle humour out of it by smiling.

Try not to win the argument; it is unlikely to succeed.

Instead, change the subject, agree with them, or agree to see things differently and move on from the situation.

Just don’t waste your time and breath arguing.

Things have changed, Grandma.

“It’s not like it was before,” implies that things are worse now, when they are simply different.

The world is changing, people are changing, and we must adapt.

How to deal with it: Be kind to people of a different generation and age.

The world has changed dramatically since they were children…

