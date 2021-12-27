I’m a sleep expert, and there are six reasons why women can’t sleep when their partner snores all night.

Tossing and turning while your husband or boyfriend snores beside you is a nightmare.

If this sounds like your typical night, you’re not alone.

James Wilson, a trained sleep practitioner and co-founder of Beingwell, says that in his practice, he sees more sleep-deprived women than men.

“Being awake when your partner is asleep is really lonely no matter what relationship I’ve been in,” James said, having struggled with insomnia himself.

“You don’t want to wake them up,” says the narrator, “but you can’t move because your breathing is so loud.”

Women’s sleeplessness could be caused by a number of factors.

According to research, women sleep for longer periods of time than men, but their sleep is frequently disturbed.

It makes them have poor sleep quality, which is crucial for feeling rested, and it makes women sleep longer the next night.

“However, there isn’t much research on women and sleep in general,” James said, noting that most existing research has focused on men.

So, according to James, what keeps women awake at night:

Research suggests that everyone has a preferred bedtime and waking hour, whether you’re a night owl or a morning lark.

“Larks and owls are the two sleep types,” James explained.

Maybe your partner and you are polar opposites.

“Many couples go to bed based on the natural bedtime of one partner, which can be harmful to the other.

“It may make you wonder why you can’t sleep, but it’s not because you’re a night owl; it’s because your natural rhythm is off.”

If their partner encourages them to go to bed at the same time as them, women may be sleeping in an unsuitable manner, according to James.

“I believe there’s a problem with the woman’s sleep pattern not being compatible with her relationship,” James explained.

“It’s critical to have a thoughtful conversation about bedtime.”

Women are subjected to a hormonal rollercoaster throughout their lives.

Because hormone levels fluctuate every month, the menstrual cycle has an impact on sleep.

“During the menstrual cycle, a drop in the hormone progesterone can have an impact on sleep,” James explained.

Progesterone affects the body’s ability to regulate temperature, which is critical for sleeping.

