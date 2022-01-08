I’m a sleep expert, and I’ll show you how to immediately reset your sleep schedule.

I’m a sleep expert, and here’s how to get your sleep routine back on track RIGHT NOW.

If you’re having trouble sleeping this week due to early mornings, you’re not alone.

Returning to a regular sleep and wake-up routine after the Christmas holiday is difficult for most Brits, who have become accustomed to much more relaxed hours.

A sleep expert has revealed how to get back into a regular sleep routine so you can feel refreshed the following week.

But there’s a catch: no lie-ins this weekend.

Despite the fact that it’s exactly what you want, sleeping in until late in the morning will only make things worse.

“You really, really shouldn’t lie in if you’re trying to get your sleep routine back on track,” James Wilson, a sleep practitioner and co-founder of Beingwell, said.

“One of the systems that manages sleep is a sleep pressure that builds during the day,” says the author.

“In theory, the longer we go without sleep, the more sleepy we become.”

However, having a lie in confuses the sleep pressure and causes us to feel sleepier later in the day, breaking our weekend routine, and then struggling to sleep on a Sunday night.

“Most people can adjust to an hour and a half of sleep in normal circumstances.

They’re a big no-no if you’re trying to get back into your normal routine.”

The other major blunder, aside from sleeping in, is avoiding sleepiness.

“The two most important things are not having a long lie in and ignoring your body when it tells you that you are tired in the evening,” James said.

“When you decide to stop watching that box set, it reawakens and makes it harder for you to fall asleep.”

It may take a few days to get back into your regular sleeping pattern, according to James.

“If things have only slipped by an hour or two at most, it will only take a couple of days for most people,” he said.

“If it’s been a longer swing, three, four, five, or even six hours, it could take a week or two.”

Your routine will snap back into place in no time if you are consistent.”

The number one trick, according to James, for getting your sleep routine back on track is to wake up at the same time every day.

“This may make you a little more tired that day, but the extra tiredness will help your body snap back into its usual routine,” he said.



