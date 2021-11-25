I’m a sleep specialist, and these tips will have your baby sleeping in no time this winter.

I’m a sleep expert, and these tips will help your baby fall asleep quickly this winter.

THE CHANGE IN THE TEMPERATURE AND LIGHT DURING THE WINTER throws everyone off.

However, for babies, this can undo all of the good sleep work they’ve been doing in the months prior.

A good sleep routine for you and your baby, as every parent knows, is essential.

There are some things you can do if the change in weather has caused your child’s routine to be disrupted.

A sleep consultant, Lisa Lewis, has shared her top tips for lulling babies to sleep.

“These are my mantras for putting babies to bed every night,” she told TheDozyOwl.

“The 5 Bs are’sleep cues,’ which will assist the baby in remembering what needs to occur in the evening.

“They will be able to unwind and relax if they stick to a strict routine.”

Always wait until the end of the day to bathe your child.

Their body temperature will begin to cool after they get out of a hot bath, promoting tiredness and a deeper sleep.

Once your baby has become accustomed to their routine, this first step will indicate that it is time to wind down, making the subsequent steps easier.

Once your baby is in the bedroom, try to keep them there as long as possible to help them understand that this is where they will be spending the night.

To avoid any stimulation before bed, make their room a relaxing, quiet, and dark environment.

During the colder months, the temperature of one’s bedroom is crucial.

A room that is too hot will prevent your child from falling asleep, while a room that is too cold will act as a stimulant, counteracting the effects of their warm bath.

Books are never too young for babies or children…

Hearing their primary caregivers’ soothing voice will make your baby feel safe and calm, lulling them to sleep.

A baby will usually fall asleep while you read if their bedtime routine is consistent.

Whether you bottle or breastfeed, try to stay in a comfortable seated position while feeding to avoid waking them up.

This is yet another lovely and relaxing part of their day for them.

A warm drink before bedtime not only makes your baby sleepy, but it also keeps them from becoming hungry later in the night.

When your baby is sleepy but not in a deep sleep, put them in their bed or cot.

This will keep them from being startled and will teach them to settle down on their own.

We’ve also previously discussed the importance of being aware of ‘wake windows,’ which can assist your child in establishing a good sleep pattern.

It will ensure that you establish a routine, implying that they aren’t…

