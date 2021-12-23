I’m a virologist, and these are the two Omicron symptoms that can hit ‘quickly.’

These are the two Omicron symptoms that can strike’very quickly,’ according to me as a virologist.

Two Omicron symptoms that can occur “very quickly” have been revealed by an expert.

Brits are on the lookout for any signs of the mutant variant, and these two appear to be major indicators.

In the United Kingdom, Omicron cases are on the rise, and experts say the symptoms are likely to differ from the three Covid symptoms.

Fatigue and headaches are the two major symptoms that can develop quickly.

Along with the fear of contracting Covid, most people will get a cold during the winter months, and it can be difficult to tell which one it is.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist and Professor of Molecular Oncology, told The Sun that Brits should take advantage of lateral flow tests and ‘flow before we go.’

“There does appear to be an overlap with cold symptoms,” he said, adding that data from ZOE suggests that about a quarter of people who get colds also have Covid.

“They do overlap, but the onset of a cold appears to be more gradual.”

If you take Omicron with Covid, however, you’ll get headaches and fatigue quickly.

The best protection against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who can get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” said Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA Chief Executive.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible variant.”

The Sun is also urging readers to join the Jabs Army campaign in order to ensure a smooth and quick rollout.

A new persistent cough, a high temperature, and a loss of taste and smell are among the three symptoms listed by the NHS.

Experts, on the other hand, say the symptoms are more akin to colds, and doctors have urged the NHS to update the list so that people know when to isolate and get tested.

Bugs and infections are everywhere, so knowing the difference between a cold and Covid is critical.

“A cold develops over a few days,” Prof Young continued.

“It’s difficult to tell the difference, but we’ve done lateral flow tests and should be ‘flowing before we go.'”

“If you have any doubts, get a lateral flow test, which we can do in real time.”

“The same is true for parents with their children; if your child has a cold, perform a lateral flow test.”

