I’m afraid I’ll die in a matter of months because anti-vaxxers are preventing me from receiving a life-saving transplant.

As millions of people prepare for Christmas, Lara Wahab is worried that it will be her last.

The 34-year-old is one of thousands awaiting life-changing surgery as NHS beds are taken up by coronavirus patients, and she fears that those who refuse to be vaccinated are putting her at risk of death.

In the midst of the widespread spread of Omicron, we reported this week that nine out of ten people in critical care wards have not received the Covid vaccine.

The news is yet another setback for Lara, who was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure due to Type 1 Diabetes two years ago and has been waiting for a double transplant.

She claims that multiple kidney and pancreas matches were found for her, but that they were turned down because the NHS was overwhelmed with Covid patients.

“I feel like I’m running out of time and hanging over the edge of a cliff,” Lara, from Crouch End, London, told The Sun.

“Sometimes we do get offers for you,” my doctor said, “but we don’t always tell you for various reasons, sometimes the organs aren’t good, but to be honest, Covid is really affecting it.”

For the past 25 years, the advertising account director has been living with Type 1 Diabetes, which is not caused by lifestyle or dietary choices, and her health has been rapidly deteriorating.

Lara’s eGFR, which measures the kidney’s ability to filter waste, is between nine and ten, which indicates kidney failure.

Doctors say it’s a “miracle” she’s not already on dialysis, which she fears because 32% of people don’t live to see the end of the year, and the average life expectancy is only five to ten years.

Lara feels pushed out by anti-vaxxers who risk her life while delaying hospital treatment for four to six million others.

“Covid is having a significant impact on hospital resources,” she says, adding that “they are prioritizing Covid on the ICU units.”

“You can’t put a Covid patient next to a transplant patient because transplant patients require high doses of immunosuppressants to prevent their bodies from rejecting the organ.”

“You’re extremely vulnerable to even a common cold, which can be deadly, so you can imagine how quickly someone would succumb to Covid.”

“I would never advocate for people receiving treatment because it is their life choice, but their decisions are affecting whether or not I get to live – it’s unjust and devastating.”

“It’s so difficult to find good, healthy organs that aren’t fatty and meet all of my criteria, and yet I’m being denied them due to logistical issues, which is absolutely ridiculous…”

