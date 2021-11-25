I’m an ear specialist, so avoid using ear buds in favor of these simple cleaning methods.

I’m an ear specialist, so avoid using ear buds and instead try these simple cleaning methods.

Cleaning our ears and pulling out a waxy ear bud can be satisfying, but one expert has now warned that it could be dangerous.

Ear wax is completely natural and does not indicate that you are unclean or dirty.

It’s made up of a natural oily substance produced in the sebaceous glands and produced by the cells that line your outer ear and ear canal.

When you clean your ears with a cotton bud, the natural oil gets mixed up with dirt, sweat, and dead skin cells, which is what comes out.

Ear wax acts as a barrier, preventing viruses and bacteria from entering your ear canal.

Most people’s ears clean themselves, so there’s not much you can do.

However, if a buildup of wax is causing your ears to feel full, causing earache, or making it difficult to hear, there are methods you can use to clean them.

Jerry Lin, an ear, nose, and throat specialist at the University of Louisville, said that while you may need to see a doctor, there are some things you can do at home.

He explained that removing a small amount of wax from the front of the ear is fine, but that putting a cotton bud in there is not.

“Q-Tips are a bad idea,” he explained.

“As a result, using them forces wax deeper into the ear canal.”

In the worst-case scenario, wax could pack against the eardrum, causing a perforation.”

He advised against trying popular trends such as ‘Ear Candling,’ which involves dropping hot wax into your ear.

Ear drops can help with waxy ears, according to Lin.

This is due to the fact that they are liquid solutions that help thin and soften ear wax, allowing it to break down and leave the ear.

Ear drops are sold in pharmacies under brand names such as Otex and Otosan.

When taking any medication, always read the label to figure out how many ear drops to use.

Lin told Insider that the drops usually work right away, but that removing stubborn wax may take a few tries.

A previous study published in 2018 found that using ear drops for five days is more likely than not using anything at all to completely clear the wax.

Another way to clean your ears is to…

