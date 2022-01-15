I’m an expert, and here are six unusual causes of hair loss.

I’m a professional, and here are six unusual causes of hair loss.

HAIR loss is more common than you might think, but determining the cause can be difficult.

Thinning or balding can be caused by a variety of factors other than simply getting older.

The natural cycle of hair growth requires most people to shed 50 to 100 hairs per day.

Hair may start to fall out more quickly than it is regenerated if this cycle is disrupted or if a hair follicle is damaged.

A receding hairline, hair loss in patches, or overall thinning can all be symptoms of this.

Depending on the type of hair loss you’re experiencing, it could be temporary or permanent.

Androgenetic alopecia, also known as male or female pattern hair loss, is the most common and hereditary form of hair loss.

The hair growth cycle is influenced by genetics, behavior, and a variety of other factors.

Hair loss has also been linked to Covid in a small number of people.

Abbas Kanani, a pharmacist and medical expert at Chemist Click, explains six unusual causes of hair loss in this article:

“Yes, you heard that right,” Abbas confirms.

“Long-term exposure to too much of certain vitamins can result in hair loss.”

Overabundance of Vitamin A, to be precise.”

By keeping the immune system primed, vitamin A can help protect you from illness and infection.

It also keeps the skin and eyesight in good condition.

“Vitamin A, like all vitamins and nutrients, is important to include in our diet and can be found in foods like liver, fish oils, milk, eggs, and leafy green vegetables,” Abbas explained.

“However, eating too much of it in combination with taking too many retinol-type supplements can cause hair follicles to go into overdrive, causing your hair to reach the end of its growth phase too quickly, causing it to fall out.”

“Not only that, but too much Vitamin A consumption can lead to liver damage and other health problems in the long run.”

Too much vitamin A, according to the NHS and the Department of Health, can lead to bone thinning.

According to the report, you should be able to get enough vitamin A from your diet, but if you eat liver or liver pâté more than once a week, you may be getting too much.

It’s all too easy to focus on your locks if you’re experiencing hair loss.

However, it’s possible that you should focus on your scalp’s health.

“Probably not too unusual,” Abbas said, “but many people completely overlook the fact that a poorly…

