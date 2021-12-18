I’m an expert, and here’s why tight jeans are bad for your health.

I’m a health expert, and here’s why wearing tight jeans is bad for you.

Wearing tight jeans and trying to keep your stomach “sucked in” can lead to serious health problems.

A pelvic floor expert has revealed the dangers of squeezing your stomach to appear trim.

It can be done by tenseing your abs or forcing yourself into tight waistbands to keep your belly physically pulled in.

Both have an impact on your body and can be far more harmful than simply feeling uneasy or self-conscious.

“The habit of sucking in your stomach is likely to come from feeling the need to look smaller and have a flat stomach, thanks to decades of fitness trainers and celebrities emphasizing the benefits of tight abdominal muscles,” said Stephanie Taylor, a pelvic floor expert at Kegel8.

“Sucking in, also called’stomach gripping,’ involves contracting the top abdominals and pulling your belly button inwards and upwards.

“Given how many women do it, this may appear completely normal, but if you do it for too long, it can have both physical and mental consequences.”

If your stomach muscles are constricted for an extended period of time, she explained, it affects more than just your stomach muscles.

When you squeeze your tummy too hard, the pressure is transferred to the pelvic floor.

This can lead to urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse, both of which require surgery.

Your lungs may also be affected, as everything in your middle region is pushed up, making it difficult to take longer and deeper breaths and limiting oxygen levels in the blood.

“You could also end up with uncomfortable back, neck, shoulder, and hip pain,” Stephanie added.

“Using your abs for extended periods of time while walking or standing can change your body’s mechanics, putting extra strain on joints and muscles to compensate for the lack of support provided by a constricted diaphragm.”

“When the diaphragm doesn’t descend into your belly (as it should) and breathes into your lower torso, the neck is put under strain as it tries to compensate for the lack of breath.

“This is important in neck and shoulder pain.

Your abs may also become so accustomed to being engaged that they become less responsive to it, limiting your body’s ability to benefit from ab-focused exercises.”

She went on to say that it isn’t good for mental health either, because if you “suck in” on a regular basis and then manage to let go, it can make you feel like you don’t look good, creating a vicious cycle.

If you develop “Hourglass Syndrome,” it is not permanent, but if not treated properly, it can cause problems in the long run.

It’s exactly the same…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.