I’m an expert, and these are the recommendations for every new breastfeeding mother.

If you’re breastfeeding, the list of what you can and can’t do might seem even longer.

For new mothers who are still getting used to life with their new baby, this can be overwhelming.

Breastfeeding is influenced by your diet because what you eat has an impact on your energy levels and breast milk supply.

Lansinoh, a maternal health company, has revealed which foods you should eat while breastfeeding and which you should avoid.

One of the most common misconceptions about breastfeeding, according to them, is that you must drastically increase your calorie intake.

According to experts, you don’t have to do this, and you also don’t have to eat anything special.

It’s enough to eat a well-balanced, nutritious, and healthy diet.

Experts in the United States previously compiled a study on how many calories women should consume during pregnancy.

Michelle A Kominiarek, an associate professor, discovered that to ensure adequate energy and breast milk, you should consume 300-400 calories per day.

She wrote in the paper, “Caloric intake should increase by about 300 kcalday during pregnancy.”

“This figure is based on an estimate of 80,000 kcal required to sustain a full-term pregnancy, which takes into account increased maternal and foetal metabolism as well as foetal and placental growth.”

Another myth, experts say, is that you need to drink more fluids while breastfeeding.

According to previous research, pregnant women are at risk for dehydration.

“There is insufficient evidence to support an increase in fluid intake beyond what breastfeeding mothers are likely to require to meet their physiological needs,” Roslyn E Ilesanmi, a researcher who wrote a study on whether or not women require more fluid, said.

“If you notice a decrease in breastmilk production, fatigue, or dark-colored urine, you may be dehydrated,” said Lansinoh expert Lisa Craven.

“Because breastfeeding women are frequently thirsty and dehydrated as a result of breastmilk production, drink plenty of fluids – water, milk, and unsweetened fruit juice are all good options.”

“Also, have a drink nearby whenever you sit down to feed baby.”

Drink to quench your thirst, but don’t overdo it – there’s no evidence that fluid intake has an impact on milk supply.”

It’s critical to eat a well-balanced diet that includes foods from all food groups for both you and your baby’s health.

Experts recommend eating smaller, more frequent meals, particularly when it comes to…

