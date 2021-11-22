I’m an ophthalmologist, and here’s the real reason for your dark circles.

I’m an ophthalmologist, and this is why you have dark bags under your eyes.

We all know that not getting enough sleep and being stressed can cause dark circles under our eyes.

However, if you’re getting your forty winks and feeling relaxed but still have eyebags, there’s a different reason.

Your diet, according to an optometrist, could be the reason your eyes aren’t as sharp as they could be.

“Salt encourages fluid retention in the body, which can lead to fluid build-up under the eyes,” Roshni Patel explained.

“Reducing salt consumption may help to reduce puffiness.

“Those who suffer from anemia may find that eating iron-rich foods helps to alleviate symptoms by allowing more oxygen to reach the body’s tissues and preventing the appearance of dark circles.”

So, if you find yourself waking up with dark puffy eyebags on a regular basis, try changing your diet.

Swap out salty crisps for lentil chips as an evening snack.

If you have a lot of salt in your evening meals, try switching to plan potatoes and vegetables, or iron-rich substitutes like spinach or edamame.

There are other reasons why you might have dark circles under your eyes, according to the Lenstore expert.

“Bags under the eyes are commonly associated with a lack of sleep, and appear as mild swelling or puffiness under the eyes, primarily due to fluid accumulation,” she said.

“They are almost never a sign of a serious medical condition and are mostly a cosmetic concern.”

“A lack of sleep is the most well-known and well-known cause of eye bags, but they can also be caused by a variety of other factors.”

As we get older, fluid retention can become a bigger issue.

The skin beneath the eyelid thins, resulting in puffy eyes.

This is particularly noticeable in the morning and after a salty meal, as the body retains more fluid.

Allergies to pollen, dust, and pets are all common causes of puffy eye bags.

If you’re not sure what’s causing it, see your doctor, who might refer you to an allergy clinic.

This will assist in determining the cause and, hopefully, lowering your allergen exposure.

Because cigarettes contain nicotine, which disrupts sleep patterns, smoking can cause puffy eyebags.

This not only causes exhaustion, but it also causes a build-up of fluids because your body hasn’t had a chance to fully rest and restore.

Smoking also causes the skin’s elasticity to deteriorate and collagen production to decrease, resulting in puffy or sagging skin.

Sadly…

