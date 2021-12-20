I’m so irritated by the sound of people eating that I’ll be wearing headphones for Christmas dinner.

Because the sound of people eating irritates me so much, I eat Christmas dinner with headphones on.

However, one woman has revealed that she has to wear headphones to block out the sound of other people eating because it makes her angry.

Due to a condition that causes her to become enraged when people eat, Louise Lansbury stated that Christmas dinner is the only meal she will eat with her family.

Misophonia is a condition in which a person is hypersensitive to sound. The 32-year-old suffers from it.

Misophonia is a neurological disorder that affects one in every five people.

It’s a sound allergy or phobia, and those who have it experience a stress reaction when they hear certain sounds.

While Louise, who works in lettings, has a hard time with a variety of noises, she has a particularly difficult time with other people eating.

She explained that she has always had extremely sensitive hearing and that things always seemed louder to her than to others.

“As I grew older, I noticed that certain sounds made me angry, and in the last ten years, that anger has turned into rage.”

“When I first learned about misophonia as a condition, I knew it was exactly what I’d been going through since I was a child.”

“I try to avoid eating with people at all costs; my rage builds up quickly, and if I don’t get out of the situation quickly, I’ll lash out.”

“To put it simply, when someone is eating (and they don’t even have to be next to me), it’s as if they’re right next to my ear, at full volume.”

While dealing with the condition was difficult for her as a child, she has learned to deal with it as she has grown older.

“When I was angry, I would act out like a child, lashing out, fighting with my sibling, running to my room and staying there in silence,” she continued.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to manage my rage and anger by simply walking away.”

“It is an allergy or phobia of certain sounds,” says Dr Melanie Smart, a Clinical Psychologist in Chichester, West Sussex.

When they hear certain noises, those who have it experience stress or even anger.

“It usually consists of human sounds, but it can also include ticking clocks or electricity buzzing.”

The jury is still out on whether it’s a genetic condition, and researchers are still looking into whether it’s caused by a neurological or auditory problem in the brain.

It’s frequently misunderstood or dismissed.

