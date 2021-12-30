‘I’m terrified of taking my young daughter out because Covid is so prevalent.’

Toni Harrison, a mother of three, says Rainbow Trust relieves her’mum guilt’ by ensuring her two sons have fun despite her time being taken up with her severely ill daughter.

Toni Harrison finds it difficult to push her daughter uphill in her pushchair because her chest hasn’t recovered since she was diagnosed with Covid-19 last summer.

Lylah-Rae Lawlor’s mother is terrified of her getting Covid because she knows how dangerous it would be for her daughter, who suffers from bronchomalacia, which means her airways are not properly formed.

To breathe, she needed a tracheostomy.

Lylah-Rae, three, is ventilated 24 hours a day and has a cleft palate, which necessitates the placement of a feeding tube directly into her stomach for feeding and medication.

Toni knows that getting Covid-19 would be disastrous for her because she has two congenital heart defects.

Toni, who lives in Gateshead with her daughter and sons Finley Smith and Charlie Jake Lawlor, both eight years old, admitted, “I am terrified and anxious about taking Lylah-Rae places because Covid is so rife.”

“When I was pregnant with Covid in July, my mother moved in and stayed with us, leaving me alone in my room.”

“Covid would be dangerous for Lylah-Rae because she already had five hospitalizations between April and August this year, so I don’t take her out very often because I’m afraid.”

Toni admits she feels guilty about her sons Finley and Charlie Jake missing out on activities and normalcy because she is preoccupied with her daughter’s needs.

Toni claims that since Rainbow Trust entered their lives, her “mum guilt” has subsided, and she is content knowing that her boys are having fun with their Rainbow Trust family support worker Monica Dooley on a regular basis.

I’m supporting Rainbow Trust’s Christmas appeal, and I’m asking readers to donate to help them reach their £125,000 goal.

The charity will be able to support entire families whose lives are turned upside down when their child is diagnosed with a serious or life-threatening illness.

“Lylah-Rae ended up in intensive care when she was younger,” Toni explained.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

