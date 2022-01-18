In a few months, smokers on the NHS will be able to get e-cigarettes.

It’s part of Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s crackdown on tobacco addiction, despite the fact that he enjoys a cheeky fag himself.

In the spring, a white paper aims to improve health by approving vapes, a world first.

The move comes after the gadgets were approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency late last year.

“Mr Javid has made it clear that he wants to level up health — tackling smoking is part of that,” a Whitehall insider said.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has made it legal to prescribe vapes.”

The goal is to close an 18.6-year gap in healthy life expectancy in the UK. Blackpool has the lowest healthy life expectancy for men, with those born there having only 53.3 years of good health.

Residents of affluent Richmond upon Thames in South West London, on the other hand, can expect to live for 71.9 years.

The government wants the United Kingdom to be smoke-free by 2030, as smoking is one of the major causes of the disparity.

Only 8% of people in Richmond smoke, compared to 23.4 percent in Blackpool.

Although e-cigarettes contain nicotine and are not without risk, many experts believe they are safer than smoking.

The move is likely to elicit backlash.

The World Health Organization’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has declared e-cigarettes to be harmful and has called for more action to be taken against teenagers who use them.