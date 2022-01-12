In a freak emergency room scare, I had a massive INSECT pulled out of my ear.

A WINCE-INDUCING VIDEO shows a Texas man having a giant insect pulled out of his ear after it flew into his lug while he was working in his garage.

This Came Out Of Me, a Discovery Channel reality series that profiles unusual and extreme medical emergencies treated by ER doctors in Texas, featured the patient, who was only identified as Ronald, on this week’s episode.

Ronald is heard telling nurse Paige Grissom how he was working on his dune buggy outside in the garage of his Odessa home when a “daggum bug flew in my ear” in the episode, which aired on Sunday.

When asked if he believes the bug is still alive, Ronald says yes, adding, “It’s really irritating.”

It has wings and is resting on my eardrum.”

He continues, “Drives me insane.”

When Greg Starr examines Ronald, he discovers that the bug has taken up residence in his “left external auditory canal.”

Starr injects lidocaine, a type of local anesthetic, into Ronald’s eardrum in an attempt to either stun or kill the insect.

As the drug is administered, Ronald is seen writhing around in pain on a hospital bed.

Ronald jerks his legs up in the air and shakes his head as the winged critter is extracted from his ear canal after the third dose.

Surprisingly, the bug had survived.

Starr is heard exclaiming, “Looks like a moth!” as he holds the bug up to the camera.

He jokingly says, “Moth us, cloth us, eat us up-us.”

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, eliciting a mix of shock, disgust, and horror.

“My worst nightmare,” one viewer wrote.

With a sick-face emoji, a second added, “I’ll never sleep again.”

“F**k that I would be jumping around as well, that’s f**k[ed]up,” a third wrote.

This Came Out Of Me is a new Discovery Channel show that premiered on January 2nd.

The reality show is set in Texas and follows emergency room doctors in Odessa, Austin, Houston, and Midland as they perform some of the most bizarre and extreme procedures ever seen.

In a press release promoting the show, Discovery stated, “Working in the Emergency Room is all about rolling with the punches and is not for the faint of heart.”

“It’s a chance for the doctors and nurses at the 21 SignatureCare Emergency Center locations across Texas to take on the challenge of helping people with painful, unusual, and…

