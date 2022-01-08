In a major boost for the NHS amid the isolation-induced struggle, hospital stays for vulnerable Covid patients are getting shorter.

In a major boost for the NHS amid the isolation-induced struggle, hospital stays for vulnerable Covid patients are becoming shorter.

People with coronavirus are spending fewer days on wards in all age groups, thanks to the UK’s successful vaccine rollout and the mildness of the Omicron variant.

It’s welcome news for the NHS, which has been dealing with staff shortages as calls to reduce the isolation period from seven to five days grow.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Those over the age of 80 spent an average of 11 days in hospital during the third wave of Covid in May, but figures show that since December, they have been discharged after only five days.

According to new data, those aged 50 to 79 were generally hospitalized for up to eight days, but this has now been reduced to five days.

Those under the age of 50 now spend an average of three days in the hospital, compared to four days in the third wave.

According to government advisors, this reduces the risk of overcrowding in hospitals and effectively doubles bed capacity by halving the length of hospital stays.

The good news comes after it was revealed that a total of 24 hospital trusts declared critical incidents on Wednesday, putting pressure on Boris Johnson to reduce the length of Covid isolation.

The seven-day isolation period is causing a staff shortage in hospitals as the mild Omicron variant spreads, despite calls for it to be reduced to five days.

Despite the shots protecting against Omicron and offering the best chance of surviving the pandemic, health officials have repeatedly stated that 90% of Covid patients in ICU still haven’t received their life-saving booster jab.

The current NHS staffing shortage has prompted new calls to reduce the length of isolation for people who test positive for the virus from seven to five days in order to rehire healthy and desperately needed healthcare workers.

Confirmed cases must now stay at home for at least a week, compared to ten days before Christmas.

