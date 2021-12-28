In a major milestone for the Sun campaign, the first bowel cancer screening tests were sent to people over 50.

The first bowel cancer screening tests have been sent to people over the age of 50, marking a significant milestone for the Sun campaign.

People in their 50s in England are being invited for the first time to have NHS tests to check for the earliest signs of bowel cancer.

After The Sun’s No Time 2 Lose campaign called on the Government to lower the age limit for life-saving stool tests, the NHS screening programme has undergone a major transformation.

The National Health Service (NHS) offers three cancer screening programs to detect breast, bowel, and cervical cancers.

However, until this year, bowel cancer screening in England began at the age of 60, while in Scotland, tests began at the age of 50.

Bowel cancer is the second most deadly type of cancer in the UK, killing 16,000 people each year.

It can, however, be cured if detected early enough, and screening is an important piece of the early diagnosis puzzle.

Once you reach the age of 50, your chances of developing bowel cancer skyrocket.

In April 2018, just four months after The Sun’s campaign began, then-health secretary Matt Hancock agreed to lower the screening age from 60 to 50, potentially saving thousands of lives each year.

This isn’t the only Sun campaign that has won multiple awards this year.

The Sun launched its ‘Menopause Matters’ campaign in October, with the goal of making HRT free for all women.

On October 29, the government announced a “menopause revolution,” with ministers promising to reduce the cost of HRT prescriptions.

With our ‘Had Our Fill’ campaign this year, The Sun also sought victory.

The regulator announced in November that advertisements for cosmetic surgeries could no longer target teenagers.

Under-18s will no longer be able to see advertisements for products like lip and face fillers, Botox, boob and nose jobs.

Deborah James, a bowel cancer patient and Sun columnist, co-founded the No Time 2 Lose campaign with Lauren Backler, whose mother Fiona died of the disease at the age of 55.

“It’s incredible to know that people in their 50s are finally being invited for tests three years after the Government agreed to lower the screening age,” Deborah, 39, told The Sun.

“Early detection saves lives, and screening is one of the most effective ways to detect the earliest changes that could lead to bowel cancer.”

“Now that we have screening for people in their 50s, it’s critical that people take advantage of the invitations and get tested.”

“If you receive an invitation in the mail, don’t think twice about accepting it.

Yes, it’s a feces sample, but it only takes a few minutes and it’s a life-saving test.”

“I’m just…” Lauren added.

