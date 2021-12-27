As the Omicron outbreak continues, the number of Covid cases in the UK increased by 321k in just three days, according to a massive Christmas update.

The number of Covid cases in the UK increased by 321k in just three days, according to a massive Christmas update, as the Omicron outbreak continues.

Infections with Omicron are still spreading, but scientists believe this strain isn’t as dangerous as previous ones.

According to a slew of studies, Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

According to health officials, Covid booster shots protect you from Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is working to get more vaccines into the hands of British citizens, avoiding the need for new restrictions.

Thousands of Britons came to the clinic for vaccinations and booster shots over the holidays.

Over 12,000 vaccinations, including over 10,000 top-up doses, were reported on Christmas Day, and 24,078 vaccinations, including 20,278 top-ups, were reported on Boxing Day.

Over the last three days, 321,036 people have tested positive for the virus.

Another 113,628 cases were reported on December 25, bringing the total to 108,893 on December 26.

Today, December 27, there were 98,515 cases reported.

This figure may be slightly lower because all nations are not included in the total for the last few days, and Scotland and Wales are excluded.

There were 147 deaths in the 28 days after a PCR test.

On the 25th and 26th of December, no deaths were reported, but any that did occur are expected to be added to the grim total in the days and weeks ahead.

The infection update today comes after a two-day period with no infections reported.

Infections may appear to be at an all-time high, but this could be because they’ve been building up over the last few days.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, may beg Britons to follow voluntary lockdown “guidance” in order to save New Year’s celebrations for those who can, but he will not impose new Covid rules.

The Prime Minister has been hesitant to call a special session of Parliament to ratify legally binding lockdown measures like the dreaded Rule of Six and eating only outside.

Insiders claim, however, that nationwide “guidance,” which can’t be enforced by cops and doesn’t require commons approval, is still planned for New Year’s Eve.

