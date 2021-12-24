In a matter of weeks, Omicron will be ‘pretty much GONE’ in South Africa, a major boost for the UK.

In a matter of weeks, Omicron will be ‘pretty much GONE’ in South Africa, giving the UK a major boost.

Omicron is expected to fade away in South Africa within weeks, giving the UK a huge boost in morale.

Infections have soared in the last week, and hospital admissions have fallen short of expectations because hospitals “never reached capacity.”

It’s good news for the UK, which is currently experiencing an Omicron outbreak that has yet to be reflected in national hospital or death data.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Due to shocking studies on the severity of Omicron disease, there is hope that at least New Year’s Eve will be spared from more rules.

As seen in South Africa, England’s top doctor has previously stated that he “expects” the UK’s peak to arrive quickly, followed by a rapid drop.

Scientists in South Africa are optimistic that the Omicron outbreak there is winding down and will last only a few months.

After the variant was discovered, the number of cases skyrocketed from near zero in mid-November to an average of 10,000 daily cases early in December.

Since then, it had plummeted to around 5,000 per day on average.

According to The Times, Francois Venter, a medical professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, predicted that Omicron would be “pretty much gone” from all of South Africa by the end of January if the current rate of decline continues.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who is in charge of the country’s pandemic response, predicted that “nearly every other [country]would follow the same trajectory.”

“If previous variants caused Kilimanjaro-shaped waves, Omicron’s is more like we were scaling the north face of Everest,” he told The Washington Post.

“Be careful not to extrapolate what we are seeing in South Africa across the continent, or across the world,” Africa Centres for Disease Control director John Nkengasong cautioned.

“We saw a very rapid rise in cases and an early peak — and the indications are that since then we’ve had a remarkable drop,” said Dr. Waasila Jassat of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

According to the latest NICD report, cases nationwide decreased by 20.8 percent in one week from December 18 to December 18.

In the province of Gauteng,

Latest News from Infosurhoy.