In a new commercial for Championship Wrestling, Boaby the Barman is back pulling pints.

In a new ad for Championship Wrestling, Boaby the Barman is back pulling pints.

Boaby is back in Craiglang, fending off the crowds and delivering one-liners, but this time he’s fighting the professionals at the Insane Championship Wrestling.

Boaby the Barman is back, serving pints and breaking up fights, but not for the Clansman’s patrons (yet).

In a new ad for Insane Championship Wrestling, Still Game legend Gavin Mitchell is seen behind the bar of a Glasgow bar.

The two-minute commercial aired today on ICW’s digital channels to promote the company’s upcoming Barred event at The Garage, which will feature every match taking place inside a steel cage.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

It depicts a chaotic scene in Glasgow pub Lebowskis, where a slew of professional wrestlers brawl their way through the establishment while avoiding flying pints.

When a wrestler dives off a table, landing on a sea of patrons below, it’s the final straw for the bartender, who has his back to the carnage the entire time.

The camera pans to the bar, where the bartender reveals himself to be Mitchell, who utters his famous line, “You’re barred!”

Lee Greig, better known to wrestling fans as Jack Jester, makes a cameo appearance at the end to condemn his colleague’s actions.

On Monday, February 14th, at 10 a.m., Barred tickets will go on sale.

Fans in the United States and the United Kingdom can watch ICW on demand on Peacock and WWE Network, respectively.