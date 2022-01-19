In a new ‘dream’ job, dog owners in Glasgow wanted to go vegan with their pets.

In their new ‘dream’ job, dog owners in Glasgow wanted to go vegan with their pets.

If you enjoy vegetables and spending time with your dog, this is the role for you!

A plant-based dog food company is offering a £30,000 pro-rata payment to a dog owner who goes vegan for three months with their pet.

The winning candidate will be asked to keep track of their and their dog’s health, energy levels, behavior, and bowel movements, among other things, as they transition to a plant-based diet.

The position stems from OMNI’s goal of helping dogs live healthier lives while reducing their carbon footprint on the planet by introducing meat-free or flexitarian diets.

The owner’s and their dog’s experiences with the diet are documented in this role.

A weekly questionnaire will be distributed to provide feedback on health, energy levels, behavior, bowel movements, sleep pattern, and physical characteristics such as weight, skin, and hairfur condition.

If you don’t like vegetables, it might help to know that the job pays £2500 per month and includes all expenses, including all food for the person and a supply of dog food to last the duration of the job.

A selection of recipes will be provided to ensure the candidate has a healthy, balanced diet plan alongside their pet who will be eating the provided plant-based meals, in addition to expenses to cover the dog owner’s vegan food.

In exchange for the dogs’ efforts, the company has promised to provide them with a supply of sustainable dog toys and vegan treats to keep them entertained in between meals while living a completely plant-based lifestyle.

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and from the United Kingdom.

For the job, you don’t need any qualifications or vegan experience; all you need is a non-vegan diet and a dog willing to try the new diet with you.

Prof. Dr.

“The vegan lifestyle doesn’t appeal to everyone,” said Guy Sandelowsky, a veterinarian and co-founder of OMNI, “but there are credible studies coming out that.

