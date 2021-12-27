In a pandemic, living with “certain uncertainty” has become the new norm, according to a Scottish psychiatrist.

In a pandemic, living with “certain uncertainty” is the new normal, according to a Scottish psychiatrist.

As the country approaches the end of a full calendar year of living with coronavirus, new restrictions to combat the recently emerged omicron variant have been announced in recent weeks.

During the first full year of the pandemic, people faced new challenges while adjusting to “certain uncertainty,” according to a psychiatrist.

Human brains are “not built to deal with uncertainty,” according to Dr. Chris Pell, chairman of the general adult psychiatry faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, and people have had to adapt to cope.

However, as the pandemic has progressed, resulting in lockdowns and restrictions, as well as reports of an increase in mental health issues, this has become more difficult.

“It’s comparable to the types of restrictions seen during wartime, and I believe it’s followed that path as well,” he said.

“At first, there’s that sense of community; everyone’s in it together, and community spirit shines through; however, as time goes on, it becomes more draining, and people exhaust their reserves and begin to struggle.

“As the pandemic has progressed, we’ve seen a shift in the psychiatry referrals that have come in, from the early days when it tended to be people who had a pre-existing mental health problem who then had their symptoms exacerbated, either because support had been disrupted or they hadn’t been able to speak to friends and family.”

“As time goes on, we’re probably seeing more people who hadn’t had any problems before going to GPs and saying, ‘I’m really starting to struggle,’ and not knowing what to do next.”

“All of the uncertainty hasn’t helped.”

Human brains aren’t designed to deal with ambiguity.”

“With the way the pandemic has progressed, new variants cropping up, it just triggers those fears of what we’re heading into,” he continued, “and I think people find it difficult to adjust and know what they’re up against.”

A recent poll conducted for the Royal College of Physicians.

