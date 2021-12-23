A new NHS task force is focusing on menopause and women’s health as part of a pledge to end “decades of gender inequality.”

The UK government has announced plans to raise menopause awareness, abolish medical taboos, and make hymenoplasty, or dangerous “virginity repair” surgeries, illegal.

Ministers unveiled their Vision for Women’s Health today, with the goal of “resetting the dial on women’s health” following “decades of gender health inequality.”

Initially, ministers said a Women’s Health Ambassador would be appointed to “raise the profile of women’s health” and “increase awareness about taboo topics.”

The Women’s Health Strategy will be released in the spring of 2022.

Importantly, the government stated on Wednesday that it will introduce legislation “at the earliest opportunity” to make hymenoplasty, or surgery to rebuild or repair a woman’s or girl’s hymen, illegal.

In addition, a new UK-wide menopause task force will be established, and the cost of Hormone Replacement Therapy will be reduced, making it more accessible and affordable to those who require it.

More than 100,000 women and organizations spoke up and shared their health concerns after a nationwide call for evidence was issued.

More than eight out of ten women said they didn’t think healthcare providers paid attention to them.

According to the findings, many women believe that GPs should receive “compulsory training” on women’s health issues and the menopause to “ensure their needs are met.”

Other concerns raised include the perception that services affecting only women are “lower priority,” and two-thirds of respondents living with a disability or health condition do not feel adequately supported by the current service designed to assist them.

Taboos and stigmas also prevent or discourage women from seeking help, implying that their symptoms, however debilitating, are “normal.”

This can lead to treatment delays, leaving women in a lot of pain that they think they should be able to handle.

It’s understandable that half of the employees are hesitant to tell their coworkers about their health problems.

“The responses to the call for evidence were, in many ways, as expected,” said Maria Caulfield, Minister for Women’s Health.

“However, some of the revelations were shocking.”

“It’s inexcusable that more than three-quarters of women believe the healthcare system has failed to listen to their concerns.

“This is an issue that must be addressed.”

“While many of the issues raised will necessitate long-term systemic changes, we must start somewhere,” says the author.

“This newly published vision is the first step toward realizing our ambition of creating a healthcare system that supports women’s needs throughout their lives,” she continued.

