In a poll to find the best festive tipples under £20, English wines come out on top.

Vivino, an online platform for wine lovers, has announced its awards based on user reviews, revealing that the best wines aren’t always the most expensive.

Vivino, an online wine platform, has announced its awards based on reviews from drinkers, revealing that the best wines aren’t always the most expensive.

The 2021 Community Awards, presented by Vivino, are the largest industry ratings determined by consumers, rather than critics.

“It’s fantastic, though not surprising, to see English wines rated so highly among UK wine drinkers,” Aidy Smith, global brand ambassador, said.

“Not only are English sparkling wines heavily represented among the winners due to their increasing quality, but an English still white wine is also among the most highly rated by the Vivino community.”

The top 10 red, white, and rosé wines under £20 and sparkling wines under £30 in the UK, as well as the top 10 overall in three price bands (under £10, under £20, and over £20), are included in the list.

The following are some highlights:

• Four English sparkling wines appear in the top ten, followed by three Champagnes from France.

The top sparkling wine under £30 in the poll is Italian Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore.

• In the ‘under £10’ category, Italian Terre di Faiano Organic Primitivo 2019 took first place, while Depasso Leggermente Appassito Nero d’Avola 2019 took first place in the ‘under £20’ category.

There were nine Italian reds in the top ten lists of all wines ‘under £10,’ ‘under £20,’ and ‘over £20,’ and six in the top ten list of red wines under £20.

•The top 10 white wines under £20 were all Sauvignon Blancs from Marlborough, New Zealand.

The best wine, however, was Domaine Tabordet Pouilly-Fumé 2019.

Norfolk’s Winbirri Vineyards Bacchus 2019 and Greece’s Ktima Gerovassiliou Malagousia Single Vineyard 2020 are second and third, respectively.

This festive season, sparkling rosé is expected to be the drink of choice for many, with eight French varieties in the top ten under £20, seven of which are from Provence.

