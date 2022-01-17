In an ‘immersive’ experience, the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Tour returns to Glasgow’s OVO.

Monster truck fans will rejoice to learn that the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Tour will be returning to Glasgow for its one and only Scottish appearance – with some new additions to the family!

If you’re a monster truck fan in Glasgow, you’re in luck this spring when Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live brings a fully immersive experience to the city.

In an upcoming five-stop tour across Europe, including two dates at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour will debut new trucks.

We’re especially fortunate in that we’re the only Scottish stop on the tour.

The all-new Mega WrexTM truck towers will be featured in the new show, with their 12-foot dinosaur design and 1800 horsepower to crush the competition.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Fans will also see the new Bigfoot Midwest MadnessTM, which is a collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot®, as well as Race AceTM, and features the iconic Hot Wheels flame design.

The tour continues to offer fans the only chance to see real-life versions of popular Hot Wheels monster truck toys, such as Bone ShakerTM, Tiger SharkTM, V8 BomberTM, and Demo Derby.

The car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus will make a special appearance, as will the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross!

“We hope that Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live continues to amaze parents and children,” said Julie Freeland, Mattel’s Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment.

“The franchise has allowed families to share their love of Hot Wheels, and we can’t wait to bring the tour to new European cities this spring!”

“As the world’s largest live-entertainment company, we’ve been part of many incredible shows,” said Tim McWilliams, Senior Vice President Touring, International Music, Live Nation. “But we’re especially thrilled to be working on Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, which combines a thrilling family-oriented spectacle with the iconic Hot Wheels brand.”

“In 2020, we had unprecedented success delivering the first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Tour to our international fans,” Ken Hudgens, President and CEO of Raycom-, said.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.