In England and Wales, the number of Covid cases has increased by 137,583 and another 73 people have died, but only 789 patients are on ventilators.

In England and Wales, Covid cases have increased by 137,583 and 73 people have died, but only 789 patients are on ventilators.

For the fifth day in a row, Covid infections in England reached a new high, with 162,572 cases reported.

However, this figure appears to have dropped today.

There were 189,846 cases in the country two days ago, up from 189,213 the day before.

Demand for both PCRs and lateral flows has soared in the UK over the holiday season, resulting in a record number of cases.

However, today’s data only covers England and Wales; cases and deaths in Scotland and Northern Ireland will be updated after the holidays.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

Meanwhile, ministers are confident that no additional Covid restrictions are necessary to combat the new Omicron wave.

This week, No10 will conduct a review of current restrictions, but no changes are expected.

Hospitalizations aren’t crippling the NHS, according to Health Minister Ed Agar, who also revealed that only 789 people are on ventilators, despite the fact that he expects them to rise.

“I’m not seeing anything in the data right now in the immediate situation that suggests a need for further restrictions,” he said.

“We need to keep our cool, look at the data, and do everything we can to avoid any restrictions – restrictions or curbs must be the absolute last resort.”

Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid, according to the minister, are constantly monitoring the data.

Current Plan B measures, such as Covid passes and masks in some settings, will be reviewed this week, but no changes are expected.

With the high number of cases, Mr Agar expects to see an increase in the number of patients in hospital.

“So we’re in a much stronger position than we were a year ago… but yes, I expect hospitalizations to continue to rise for a while longer,” he said.