In Glasgow, you can recycle Christmas trees and wrapping paper.

In Glasgow, Christmas trees and wrapping paper can be recycled.

Although your decorations are being stored for another year, Glasgow City Council, which encourages residents to recycle, may still be able to use your tree.

Now that Christmas has passed, it’s time to put away the decorations and dispose of your Christmas tree properly.

In order to avoid firs being dumped on the side of the road, Glasgow City Council is encouraging people who have real trees to recycle them, claiming that this “helps to divert waste from landfill and assist residents in achieving a greener Christmas.”

Other holiday waste, such as wrapping paper and Christmas cards, are also properly recycled, according to the council.

Cutting up your real tree and placing it in your brown bin, with the lid closed, is one option for getting rid of it.

Trees can be taken to the council’s household waste recycling centres in Dawsholm, Easter Queenslie, Polmadie, and Shieldhall if you don’t have a brown bin.

These facilities are open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last admission at 5.45 p.m.

Between today (January 3) and January 31, trees can be dropped off at three of the city’s parks.

Drop-off points for your old trees can be found at Pollok Country Park, Alexandra Park, and Kelvingrove Park.

Those dropped off at Pollok Park should go to the Burrell parking lot, while those dropped off at Alexandra Park should go to the golf course parking lot.

Trees can be taken to the grass area opposite the bandstand in Kelvingrove Park.

Because it is now pedestrianized, visitors must park nearby and walk.

Trees collected from brown bins or brought to recycling centers are composted by the council’s reprocessing partners.

Park trees, on the other hand, are chipped and shredded before being used in the parks.

Pollok Park chippings will be available to the public for free.

Plain Christmas cards can be placed in blue recycling bins, but cards with glitter cannot, according to the council, because this “could cause problems at the paper mill.”

Card collection points could be found in high-street stores and supermarkets.

Before placing wrapping paper in blue bins, the council requests that ribbons and bows be removed.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.