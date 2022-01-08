In heartbreaking final messages to family, ‘healthy’ dad, 45, promised ‘I’m getting Covid jab as soon as I can.’

In his heartbreaking final messages to his family before tragically dying, a DAD vowed he’d get the Covid shot as soon as he could.

Stephen Doyle, 45, was in good health before contracting the virus and being rushed to the hospital.

The father of three had turned down the Covid vaccine, only to discover too late that it was his best chance of avoiding infection.

His family claims he was unvaccinated due to “all the talk on social media” influencing him.

“I’m getting the jabs as soon as I can,” he wrote to his former partner in a desperate message sent from the hospital.

After it was “too late” for Stephen, his cousin Michelle Pierce, a nurse, is now urging others to get the vaccine.

“When Stephen was in hospital, he texted his ex-girlfriend Nichola and said, ‘I’m getting the jabs as soon as I can,'” she said.

“He stated emphatically that he did not want to go through this again.”

Regrettably, he never had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

He’d missed his chance.

“He was anti-vaccination before he went in, and I believe he was swayed by all the social media chatter.”

“He had no underlying medical issues.”

He was in good physical condition.”

Stephen, who worked as a dispatch supervisor before his death, was discharged from the hospital with antibiotics in mid-December.

But, after struggling to breathe, he was rushed back in just three days before Christmas.

“We don’t know whether he discharged himself or not, but he was self-isolating,” Michelle, a nurse at Llandudno Hospital in North Wales, said.

“On December 22, his ex-partner Nichola went to see him and found him very sick.”

People need to be aware that this is happening to otherwise healthy people.

On Christmas Day, Stephen was placed on a ventilator due to a deep vein thrombosis in his leg.

The next week, his condition worsened, and doctors informed his family that he had developed bilateral pneumothorax, which means both lungs had collapsed.

Stephen died on the 3rd of January at Warrington Hospital.

Stephens’ mother, Janet, sister, Nicola, and former partner are now urging people to take precautions against Covid.

“People need to know this is happening to healthy people,” Michelle continued.

“It’s worth telling our story if we can save just one person by insisting on vaccinations.”

“He was just a witty fellow.”

He enjoyed making people laugh and was always ready for a good laugh.

“He cherished spending time with his children and bringing joy to all of them.”

“I can only offer condolences to Michelle,” said Dr. Nick Lyons of the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.