In honor of Veganuary, a new spice-packed Korean Bites snack has been introduced.

Before Veganuary, a new spice-packed Korean Bites snack turns up the heat.

The new snack is both delicious and nutritious, as it is packed with colorful vegetables and seasoned with classic Asian spices.

With the launch of its Korean Bites ahead of Veganuary, a UK plant-based food brand is expanding its best-selling snack range.

Cauldron Foods’ delectable snack is already available in Tesco and will launch in Sainsbury’s in 2022.

The new snack is delicious, highly nutritious, and now certified as Carbon Neutral, thanks to its abundance of colorful vegetables and generous seasoning with classic Asian spices.

Carrots, sweet potatoes, onion, kale, chargrilled peppers, and classic Asian spices make up each mouthful, giving the new Korean Bites an impressive nutritional profile – rich in fiber and protein while being low in saturated fat.

“We’re always striving to improve our impact on our planet, and with the launch of Korean Bites, we’re moving our products into the Carbon Neutral space for the first time,” Tom Lindley, Cauldron business unit head, said.

“They’re also incredibly tasty, and they provide us with yet another opportunity to share our love of plant-based beauty.”

They’re delicious hot or cold, and depending on my mood, I like to eat them with a vegan garlic aioli or Korean dipping sauce for a filling on-the-go snack.

“Alternatively, heat in the oven and serve as a side dish or the main course.”

Cauldron also contributes to a number of environmental initiatives, including woodland creation in the United Kingdom, forest protection and land preservation for smallholders in Brazil, the installation of clean and safe stoves for Nigerian families, and bamboo growth in Nicaragua.

