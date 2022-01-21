In Iceland’s local branch, wrestlers from Mexico compete.

El Piranha was slammed into a shopping trolley in a throwdown in the frozen aisle as the wrestlers grappled.

A team of traditional Lucha Libre Mexican-style wrestlers put on a show in a local Iceland supermarket, leaving shoppers speechless.

El Nordico, Illusionisto, and El Piranha, three colorfully dressed wrestlers, battled it out in the frozen aisle at the Fulham store in London.

To commemorate the start of their partnership with Chiquito, Iceland put on a spectacular show.

The fight sequence, which saw Illusionisto and El Piranha come to blows over a pack of chicken enchiladas, was choreographed by the supermarket in collaboration with the London School of Lucha Libre.

The wrestling team also took to the streets to inform customers about the new Chiquito range and the dishes that are available.

With 21 new products to choose from, including Spicy Chicken Enchiladas, Chiquito Piri Piri Half Chicken, and Chiquito Halloumi Fries, customers can enjoy a Mexican feast from the comfort of their own home.

The Chiquito collection starts at £2.

“Customers were treated to a show-stopping performance featuring traditional Lucha Libre wrestlers as they carried out their morning shopping,” said Simon Felsted, Store Manager at Iceland in Fulham.

“Because our new Chiquito food line is spicing up mealtimes, we decided to spice up the in-store experience by pitting El Nordico, Illusionisto, and El Piranha against each other in the frozen aisle.”

“We collaborated with The London School of Lucha Libre to put on a show that highlighted the new hot and spicy food range’s color, fun, and flavor.”

“I knew Illusionisto would try to get his hands on the new Chiquito range before me, but I was ready and waiting to bring the pain,” El Piranha explained.

Those Enchiladas are all mine!!”