In London and six other English regions, the rate of Omicron doubling has slowed.

The rate of Omicron doubling has slowed in London and six other English regions.

While the number of cases in the UK continues to rise, the rate of increase appears to be slowing, indicating that the wave may be reaching its apex.

According to the most recent official figures, the rate of growth of Omicron cases appears to be slowing in seven of England’s nine regions, implying that the wave may be nearing a peak.

While overall covid case rates are still high and rising, the doubling time for Omicron infections in London and six other cities has slowed slightly over the last week.

Omicron cases are still doubling every two days, but they were growing faster a week ago.

The UK Health Security Agency estimated that the doubling time in London was 1.5 days on December 16th.

This has now been pushed back to two days.

The doubling time has increased from 1.55 to 1.8 days in the north, 1.53 to 1.96 in Yorkshire and Humberside, 1.54 to 1.98 in the West Midlands, 1.89 to 2.34 in the East Midlands, and 1.65 to 2.35 days in the south.

In a week, the south west’s doubling time has dropped from 2.18 to 1.84 days, while the east’s has dropped from 1.89 to 1.75 days.

This isn’t to say that cases aren’t increasing; on Thursday, the UK set a new high for daily reported cases with 119,789, a new high.

Part of the reason for the high number could be due to under-counting for previous days due to Christmas postal service pressures.

Scientific advisers and ministers are watching to see if the number of daily hospital admissions in London reaches 400 by Christmas Eve as a rough indicator of how serious the wave of Omicron cases will be in January, and whether more restrictions will be required.

According to the most recent figures, 307 admissions were made in the capital on Tuesday, up from 301 the day before.

Despite encouraging figures on doubling times and the UKHSA’s analysis that Omicron is a milder variant, ministers and senior NHS officials continue to warn that the NHS could be overwhelmed next month as a result of the sheer volume of Omicron cases.

In the week ending December 16, the Office for National Statistics estimated that 1.4 million people in the UK were infected with the virus, the highest number since comparable figures began.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

